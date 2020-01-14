DEWITT — The Clinton County Fair has been named the 2019 Blue Ribbon Fair Award winner for the Southeast District.
The award was presented during the Association of Iowa Fairs’ 2019 Conference and annual meeting in Des Moines in December. The award is given to one fair in each of the six fair districts in Iowa each year.
The fair must have shown progress in providing service to the 4-H and FFA programs in their communities, plus show distinguished service to the communities in both fair and non-fair areas.
Representatives from the 106 fairs in Iowa and of the 144 associate members converged onto the conference center for a weekend of learning, sharing and fun.
Final attendance tally for the conference showed 1,312 people registered for the event.
Representing the Clinton County Fair and accepting the Blue Ribbon Fair Award were Travis Schroeder, Amy Schroeder, Dan Wagener, Dede Wagener, Mary Stevenson, Diane Claeys and Curt Claeys.
The AIF serves as the organizational body of the fair industry in Iowa. It has as its members all of the 105 county fairs in Iowa, the Iowa State Fair and 144 associate members, such as chambers, festivals, carnivals, entertainers, agencies, concessionaries, special attractions and suppliers to the industry.
Together, the members of the AIF work together to promote and strengthen the fair industry in Iowa.
