CLINTON — Clinton County health officials are reminding residents of the criteria to be tested for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) after being flooded by many phone calls with requests to be tested.
“We understand the community is concerned,” said Michele Cullen, Clinton County Community Health Manager. “However, there are currently a limited number of test kits available so they are being prioritized for those most vulnerable to the virus.”
Cullen said healthcare providers will expand their testing once more test kits are made available.
The 2-1-1 hotline, established by the Iowa Department of Public Health, is also for questions concerning Coronavirus (COVID-19). The hotline can be used by anyone with mild symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus. Residents are encouraged to call the 2-1-1 hotline first instead of going to or calling a medical facility.
She said the criteria currently being used on who is tested is set by the Iowa Department of Health and the State Hygenic Laboratory. The current criteria for testing is:
- Hospitalized patients with fever and respiratory failure and no alternate diagnosis.
- Hospitalized older adults (those who are greater than 60 years of age) with fever and respiratory symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing) and chronic medical conditions (e.g., diabetes, heart disease, immunosuppressive medications, chronic lung disease, or chronic kidney disease).
- Anyone (including healthcare providers) with household contact with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in the 14 days prior to becoming ill with fever or respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing).
- Any persons with a history of international travel to a country with a Level 3 CDC travel health warning or have taken an international cruise in the 14 days prior to becoming ill with fever and respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing) and no alternate diagnosis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.