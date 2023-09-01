CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday agreed to enter into an agreement providing per-animal funding to the Clinton Humane Society.
The 90-day agreement stipulates that the county will pay $25 per animal per day for up to four days for animals delivered to the shelter by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies.
“The folks aren’t happy with us, of course, when they call or show up and we have to turn them away,” Clinton Humane Society Director Jennifer Gerdes said during discussion of her proposal to the board for funding that began the week prior.
Gerdes told the board at that time that the Humane Society wished to receive funding for the number of animals received from the county.
Over 90 animals were dropped off last year by the county, she said, and since the Humane Society decided to stop receiving those incoming animals on July 1, over 30 requests have been received from people calling or still coming to the shelter with animals.
As of Aug. 18, Gerdes said, the shelter is over capacity, housing 157 animals in the building.
Part of the problem, she said, is that people aren’t spaying and neutering their animals.
The Humane Society was receiving a $5,000 per year subsidy from the county, but that funding stopped in 2013.
Since then, Gerdes said, the $25 per-animal rate has been proposed to the board, as well as a contribution of $10,000 funding per year.
Currently, the shelter has a three-year contract with Camanche based on a per-animal fee, but many of the animals brought to the shelter are brought from rural areas not within city limits.
“They’re only going to want to pay for animals that are picked up only within their city limits,” Gerdes said of Clinton’s neighboring towns. “That’s always been the argument. Well, who pays for an animal if it’s running on Highway 30 between Calamus and Wheatland?”
Supervisor Jim Irwin said he struggles with the fact that anyone could drop off an animal at the shelter and the county has to support it, but he could support a situation involving law enforcement.
It would be easier, he said, for the municipalities to all have the same ordinance.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt offered his thoughts on the agreement.
“My concern as the sheriff,” he said, “is when that does seep out to the residents, we’ll be probably forced into more animal complaints, whether it’s cats, dogs, because people will know that they likely will not have to pay for that service.”
Additionally, he said, false claims that an animal poses a public safety hazard would be likely, to ensure an animal is picked up and the situation handled by a county deputy.
Supervisor Dan Srp expressed his belief that the county needs to provide minimum funding for activity created by the county sheriff’s office and that a budget amendment in the spring could be made.
The board at that time decided to wait to vote on a decision, pending given language of a proposed contract.
During the 90 day duration of the agreed-upon contract, the county will research a longer-term agreement, including tracking by the Sheriff’s Office to see if there is an increase in calls of this nature over the next 30 days.
