DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office on Friday announced a temporary burn ban is now in effect in Clinton County.
The ban prohibits open burning in Clinton County due to conditions in which open burning constitutes a danger to life and/or property. The ban went into effect at 3 p.m. Friday.
The ban will remain in place until further notice.
Violation of the ban is a simple misdemeanor.
Under Iowa Code, the ban does not prohibit a supervised, controlled burn for which a permit has been issued by the fire chief of the fire district where the burn will take place, the use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills, or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry, or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch.
