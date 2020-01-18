CLINTON – Calendar parking will be in effect this weekend after a snow emergency was declared by the City of Clinton on Friday morning.
The snow emergency declared by the city will be in effect through 4 p.m. Sunday. The release says if vehicles have not been removed from snow emergency routes by 7 p.m. today, the Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket and/or towing process. The city asks all vehicles be removed from the streets if possible. The release adds crews may only be able to clear one path if vehicles have not been removed. With the amount of anticipated snow and ice, the crew may not be able to go back again later, the release states.
The release says calendar parking also is now in effect. The release adds all snow routes will be cleared first before crews begin to clear residential areas. Questions can be directed to the City of Clinton Streets and Solid Waste Department at 242-2144, option three, then option three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.