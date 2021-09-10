CLINTON — The Clinton Half Marathon is Sunday, with the main events of a half marathon, 10K and 5K run/walk starting at 7:30 a.m. There is a strict 3-hour course limit.
All participants receive a race T-shirt, swag bag and entry to the Hy-Vee Post Race Party. All finishers receive a medal. Age group awards will be presented and there are cash prizes for the overall winners in the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon.
A new addition to the race is the “Go the Distance” raffle fundraiser to support YWCA Clinton. Tickets are $10. Winners will be announced between 11 a.m. and noon on race day. First prize is $1,500 cash, second prize is $500 cash, and third prize is a yearly membership to YWCA Clinton. Recipients need not be present to win. Tickets are available through YWCA board members or staff, as well as at the YWCA front desk.
For more information or to register for the race, visit www.clintonhalfmarathon.com or contact YWCA Operations Director Stephanie Sommers or YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien at 242-2110.
