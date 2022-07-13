CLINTON — The Clinton Half Marathon, 10K and 5K routes are now available for viewing.
With a downtown start and finish line, runners will be able to cheer on family and friends as they cross the finish, all while being close to the awards ceremony and the 11th annual Hy-Vee post-race party.
The Clinton Half Marathon committee is working with Brown’s Shoe Fit Company to hold a special packet pick-up time from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Brown’s Shoe Fit.
After the race on Sunday, the Hy-Vee post-race party will feature beer from the LumberKings and music from DJ Andy Sokolovich.
“We’re thrilled to offer this exciting community event for its 11th year,” said race director Jesse Lawson. All are invited to bring lawn chairs and help cheer on runners.
The featured running events will begin Sept. 11 at 7:30 a.m. Race distances include a 5K Run/Walk, 10K and half marathon.
There is a strict 3-hour course limit.
Online registrations can be made at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. All participants receive a race T-shirt, swag bag and entry to the Hy-Vee post-race party.
All finishers receive a medal. Age group awards will be presented and there are cash prizes for the overall winners in the 5K, 10K and half marathon.
For more information or to register, visit www.clintonhalfmarathon.com.
