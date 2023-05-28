CLINTON - Clinton High School’s graduating class of 2023 received its diplomas Sunday in Yourd Gymnasium.
“As Buddha said, 'Our thoughts make us who we are,'” Class Valedictorian Landon Fuller said from the stage during his speech to the rest of his class. “Our high school experience is one of the biggest influences on our thoughts. It has shaped us into who we are and for that we should all be grateful.”
Following the Pledge of Allegiance and the CHS A’Cappella group’s performances of “Journey in Peace” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” led by Director Donica Vonderohe, CHS Principal Theresa Shultz noted the class’ experience as having included years of hard work, perseverance and dedication.
“You have overcome Covid, all schedule changes, a new principal your senior year, growing up in the age of the iPhone, having that iPhone taken away for 47 terrible minutes at a time, getting caught during your senior prank,” she said, “and so many other challenges that you faced head on and emerged.”
Introduced by Superintendent Gary DeLacy, Class Vice President Veronica Ramirez, Class President Anna Current, and graduating senior Elijah Lewerenz also spoke on “The Three Trident Ideals” of tradition, loyalty, and fighting spirit, respectively.
School Board President Mike House gave his Acceptance of the Graduates before he and board members Jennifer Austin, Tarron Borgeson, Andy Fergurson, Jenny Green, Mike Pelham, and Ann Reed took turns presenting diplomas to each of the 205 graduates as they were called to the stage by junior class representatives Juliana Clark and Valerie Velasco.
An honorary diploma was presented to the family of Kaden Bankston, who died on July 12, 2020.
In closing, Shultz asked the class to stand, instructed them to move the tassels of their caps, and presented the Class of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.