CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton has announced it is implementing visitor restrictions as the result of COVID19 concerns.
Here is the statement MercyOne released Friday morning:
To protect the health and wellbeing of our patients, their families, and of the communities we serve, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is now restricting visitors. In accordance with this, we are following the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID19 recommendations and are acting with an abundance of caution to ensure we do not elevate the risk of exposure to the virus for our colleagues, physicians, patients or community members.
Effective immediately, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is instituting the following visitor restrictions:
- For the immediate future, only visits from immediate family members, loved ones or clergy who meet the following criteria will be permitted.
Visitor restrictions
- Two visitors per patient at a time.
- No visitors under 14 years of age.
- Do not visit if you are sick.
As a reminder, we encourage the community to follow the best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of all viruses:
- Staying home if you are sick.
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
- Covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
- Thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcoholbased hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Disinfect surfaces and objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
At MercyOne, we are following guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Public Health Department to screen patients for symptoms including fever and respiratory signs as well as the patient’s travel history and exposure to those who have traveled. For the past several weeks, a team at MercyOne Clinton has been meeting frequently to assess readiness and prepare. These meetings have included local public health and other agency officials.
If you have general questions on COVID19, please call 211. If you begin to experience symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID19, it is important to call your primary care provider before coming in. Learn more at MercyOne.org.
