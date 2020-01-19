DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has awarded $1 million for five Iowa Great Places projects, including one in Clinton.
Clinton’s $248,000 award will go toward a project titled “Even More Things to Do with a River View.” Funding will complete the improvements and amenity additions from the U.S. 30 Bridge to Eagle Point Park along the Mississippi River to expand use and safety, and provide a beautified connection between historic downtowns.
The Iowa Great Places Citizen Advisory Board approved the grants during its meeting last month in Des Moines. Statewide, five grants totaling $1 million were awarded in response to 11 eligible applicants requesting nearly $2.9 million. Other communities receiving grants are Adel, Guttenberg, Marion and Winterset.
Created in 2005, the Iowa Great Places program provides designated communities with access to funding opportunities, professional development training, technical assistance opportunities, a network of vibrant communities and passionate leaders, and other state and local resources. Currently, the program includes 40 Iowa Great Places designated communities. Funding for the grant program is provided by the Iowa Legislature through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund and requires a 1:1 match.
“Each of these projects plays a role in helping Iowans create culturally vibrant communities that attract and retain globally minded workers who put quality of life at the top of their priority list when they’re deciding where to live and work,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “We are proud to invest in Iowans and their communities through this program, and we’re especially pleased to help them make their visions for the future a reality.”
Adel’s $39,000 grant will go toward supporting the addition of two public art pieces in the towns of Adel and Redfield, plus artistic lighting on a railroad bridge in Adel to build upon the previous work to create a “Cultural Trail District” along the Raccoon River Valley Trail.
Guttenberg received $248,000 for the creation of a gateway entrance at Schiller Street leading to streetscape improvements to attract Highway 52 travelers into the riverfront downtown and business district.
The City of Marion’s $155,0 grant is for the Uptown Marion Plaza Project. Funding will support the creation of a plaza in the heart of Uptown Marion, which will provide multi-use cultural spaces for community events and act as a catalyst for growth, redevelopment and community building in the business district.
Winterset’s $310,000 grant award will support the construction of a 12,000-square-foot environmental learning center to meet the needs of environmental and outdoor recreation programming in Madison County. The center will include interactive exhibits, a classroom for applied STEM-based programming and creative environmental learning, and a multi-purpose event and conference room to connect visitors to their natural surroundings.
