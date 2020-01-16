The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 4:45-6:15 p.m. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.
BINGO! FOR ADULTS Please join us on Friday, Jan. 24 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for fun, fellowship, and the chance to win prizes at the Lower Level of the Main Branch Library. Please call 242-8441 to sign up as seating is limited and please note this program is suitable for ages 18 and older.
CRAFTERNOON: INSPIRE YOUR HEART WITH ART Please join us on Friday, Jan. 31 from 3:30–4:30 p.m. for National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day at the Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. We will be using alcohol inks and creating a one of a kind ceramic tile. Don’t feel like decorating a tile? Adult coloring supplies are available. Please call 2428441 and register as seating and supplies are limited.
When the Lyons Branch Library is open during the month of February we will have coloring activities available. Do you want to start your family history? Please stop in and we will help you get started!
52 STORIES PROJECT This event will begin Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Lyons Branch Library, 105 Main Ave. The #52stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to document one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, a blog, or even voice or video recordings. We will pass out questions and chat about what we are doing with our own #52stories project. We will be meeting monthly, not weekly, to provide inspiration and fellowship. Please call to register at 242-5355 as seating and supplies are limited.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH MOVIES Black History Month, or African American History Month, is an annual celebration that recognizes and honors the achievements that African-Americans have played in shaping U.S. history. This month at the Lyons Branch Library we will be showing these interesting and important films: “The Pursuit of Happyness” on Friday, Feb. 7 from 2-4 p.m. and “Loving” on Feb. 14 from 2-4 p.m.
OPERATION BEDROLL This event will be Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. Please join us at the Lyons Branch Library for Operation Bedroll. We will learn how to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags. If you are interested in donating clean plastic grocery bags, cutting them, or wanting to learn how to crochet them, please join us. This project is in collaboration with RSVP to help make plastic mats for the homeless. Please register at 242-5355.
STORYTIME Morning storytimes are Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Come join the fun with songs, books and puppet shows.
WILD WEDNESDAYS Kids in grades K-5 are welcome to come to the second floor to play video games, computer games, Minecraft, tabletop games, puzzles, and crafts. Fun activities that change from week to week are STEAM oriented and perfect for elementary kids.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOKSTORE The Friends of the Library Underground Bookstore is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located on the lower level of our library.
If you have questions about library programming, call 242-8441. Contact the Lyons Local History and Genealogy branch library by calling 242-5355 from Tuesday through Saturday.
