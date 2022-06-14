CLINTON - A Clinton man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of stabbing a man in the head at a Clinton residence.
Christopher M. Rife, 28, is being held in the Clinton County Jail on the attempted murder charge as well as charges of possession of marijuana and domestic abuse-assault, causing bodily injury, first offense. Bond has been set at $250,000, cash only.
Court documents state Clinton police were dispatched Wednesday to a Clinton residence in the 700 block of Park Place, where the woman who lived there said Rife had stabbed another man with a knife.
Police interviewed the injured man, whom police said had a knife stuck in his skull and noted the handle had been broken off, at Clinton's MercyOne emergency department. He told police Rife was the man who stabbed him, court records state. The man was then transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for advanced neurological care.
According to police, Rife told authorities he had been at the house the night of June 7 but left at 9:30 a.m. June 8 after he and the woman fought. He denied any knowledge of a violent encounter with a man at the house, according to court records.
The domestic-abuse charge filed against Rife is in connection with an alleged dispute at the home earlier in the day. The woman told police Rife showed up at the residence that morning, was going to tow a vehicle from the residence and they had a verbal altercation. She told police Rife forced his way into the house and then took her phone when she tried to call police, court records said. Police noted the woman had abrasions on the left side of her upper body.
Rife told police there had been verbal disagreement, but denied a physical altercation took place, court records state.
Rife is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Clinton County District Court. Clinton attorney David Zimmerman has been appointed to represent Rife.
