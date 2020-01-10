CLINTON – A Clinton man is facing eight felony charges stemming from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
Johnathon L. Rose, 31, 232 Third Ave. North, is charged with two counts of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of possession of a weapon in a correctional institution, a Class C felony; one count of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony; one count of possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony; and two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 17.
According to the affidavit, at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 8, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 white Buick Regal in a parking lot in the 200 block of 17th Avenue North. The officer conducted the traffic stop after he saw the vehicle exit a gas station near North Second Street and 16th Avenue North. The vehicle had tinted front driver and passenger side windows. Rose was identified as the driver and, according to reports, it was determined Rose's driving status was not valid. A K-9 arrived on scene and indicated the vehicle had the odor of a controlled substance.
Rose was removed from the vehicle and it was searched. The officer located a black plastic storage container with residue of a green leafy substance, which had the odor of marijuana, according to court documents. Another officer reported that he found a black and green scale with clear, crystallized residue inside. The residue was consistent with methamphetamine, the court records state.
Rose was secured in handcuffs and searched. An officer located a black rubber container with a wax substance inside. Rose admitted the wax substance inside the black rubber container was THC concentrated wax, courts records say. A clear plastic container was located, with 17 different colored pills inside the container. The 17 pills were consistent with ecstasy, officers reported.
Rose was later transported to the Clinton County Jail. A semi-automatic pistol fell out of Rose's jeans during a search by a correctional officer, court documents state. A clear bag was located inside Rose's jacket in the front left pocket. There were three additional clear bags inside the clear bag. According to court records, one bag contained additional pills consistent with ecstasy, a second bag contained an unidentified green, leafy substance and a third bag contained a clear crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine. The substance weighed 1.3 grams.
