CLINTON - A Clinton man was fatally shot late Sunday night, his body found on the road at a Clinton intersection.
Antoine Sampson, 43, was found shot at Fifth Avenue South and South Fifth Street, according to a Clinton Police Department press release. The release says Clinton police responded to the shooting call at 10:54 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Sampson shot, laying in the roadway. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.
The Clinton Police Department is continuing its investigation into the case and authorities say there does not appear to be a threat to the community. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 242-6595.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the State Medical Examiner's office, and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
