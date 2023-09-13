DAVENPORT – On Sept. 6, a Clinton man was sentenced to 11 years in
federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents, on the evening of Nov. 24, 2021, Clinton Police
stopped a truck for an equipment violation. David Jon Kinkaid, 41, was the driver. A drug-
detecting police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics in the truck. A search of the truck revealed that Kinkaid had more than 2,000 grams of methamphetamine as well as a loaded .45 caliber pistol. Kinkaid had the pistol to protect himself, his drugs, and his drug proceeds. Following his imprisonment, Kinkaid will serve five years of supervised release.
United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the
announcement. This case was investigated by the Clinton Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.