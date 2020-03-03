CLINTON — Clinton Middle School students have set a $16,500 goal to benefit the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa.
After the first two weeks of activities, the students and teachers have already raised $6,500, with just two weeks left to go. If the students reach their goal, teachers will participate in a spaghetti slide and rap battles, among other celebratory activities.
Teacher Eric Slocum, a lead organizer behind the fundraisers, has also pledged to cut off his man-bun.
“I’m really proud of our amazing students and staff here at Clinton Middle School,” he said. “We are all willing to do what it takes to support this great cause.”
Clinton Middle School has held a fundraiser for charity each of the last few years, with the goal increased and exceeded each year. This year, the students recognized the need in their local community and decided to increase their goal and keep the funds local to benefit the UWCCI and the many local programs that it supports, such as housing assistance, food pantries, and other crisis assistance through YWCA, Associate Benevolent Society, The Salvation Army, and many others.
Individuals and businesses can help the students reach their goal by sending contributions to Clinton Middle School with students, or securely online by selecting a class team to donate to at www.clintonunitedway.org/cms-coins-clinton-2020 before March 13.
To learn more about the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa or about how you can get involved, visit www.clintonunitedway.org, email administrator@clintonunitedway.org, or call the local office at 242-1209.
