CLINTON — Clinton was named a 2019 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.
The community also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care. Clinton received recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-caring ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand. The trees being planted and cared for by Clinton are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Participation in this program brings residents together and creates a civic pride, whether its through volunteer engagement or public education.
If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use and protection from extreme heat and flooding. The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the “Time For Trees” initiative to address these issues and unprecedented goals of planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022.
For more information on this program visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA
