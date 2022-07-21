CLINTON — A second Clinton resident has been fatally shot this week, his body found on a Clinton sidewalk Wednesday night.
Zachary McDivitt, 35, of Clinton was pronounced dead Wednesday night after he was found shot in the 100 block of North Fifth Street, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion announced this morning. Police were called to that location at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, where they found McDivitt shot and laying on the sidewalk. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.
Gyrion said there are no immediate threats to the community and the investigation is continuing.
The shooting comes just three days after Antoine Sampson, 43, was found shot at Fifth Avenue South and South Fifth Street. Clinton police responded to that shooting call at 10:54 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found Sampson shot, laying in the roadway. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead. Clinton police also said there does not appear to be a threat to the community in that case.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 242-6595.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the State Medical Examiner’s office, and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office are assisting with in the investigations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.