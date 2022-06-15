CLINTON – After being shut down for a thorough cleaning after broken glass was found, Clinton’s Riverview Swimming pool will open Wednesday, June 15.
Clinton’s Parks and Recreation Department made the announcement Tuesday night on its Facebook page. Hours on opening day will be 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
The pool schedule will be:
• Family swim from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday; and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• Lap swim is everyday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Swim lessons begin June 20.
Pool passes can be obtained at the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department, 1401 11th Ave. North.
