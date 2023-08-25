Basic Embroidery. Lyons Branch Library. Saturday, September 2, 11:00 a.m-12:00 p.m.
If you would like to learn how to embroider and are not sure where to start, please join us for a basic embroidery class taught by Marilee Hilgendorf. With only a few supplies and learning some basic stiches, we will be creating a beautiful craft project. The library will be providing some supplies for this class but you are encouraged to purchase a hoop, embroidery thread, and embroidery needles. If you already embroider and would like to join a stitching group, you are welcome too! Registration is encouraged, please call (563) 242-5355 or register online.
#52Stories. Lyons Branch Library. Saturday, September 2, 1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.
On every headstone or plaque, there are two dates separated by a dash. How do you define your dash? The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year by using a handwritten journal, blog, voice, or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project by sharing our stories & photos. Registration is encouraged, please call (563) 242-5355.
Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Lyons Branch Library. 1st Tuesday of each month.
Tuesday, September 5, 1:30-3:00 p.m.
Build a support system with people who understand. This meeting will be conducted by trained facilitators, and is a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to:
- Develop a support system.
- Exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions.
- Talk through issues and ways of coping.
- Share feelings, needs, and concerns.
- Learn about community resources.
Visit www.alz.org to learn more about caregiver programs and resources. Visit alzconnected.org to further extend your network of support at our online community.
Crochet & Knit Club is taking a break! This program will resume in October.
Market Music 2023 @ Lyons Four Square Park
D’Allan Rice. Wednesday, September 6, 5:00- 7:00 p.m.
This event is free to the public and is held on Wednesday nights at Lyons Four Square Park during Farmer’s Market. Please join us and support Farmer’s Market and the Lyons District, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! D'Allan Rice plays a mixture of 1920's-1970's acoustic traditional folk, folk blues, urban blues, and folk-rock genres. Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza will have food available to purchase.
Sewing 101. Clinton Public Library. Thursday, September 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to learn how to sew? Have your sewing skills gotten a little rusty over the years? We're excited to offer a new series of beginner's classes where you can learn to sew, or refresh your skills, alongside our Makerspace staff. You will be guided through all the basics, from learning sewing machine parts and essential tools to marking and cutting fabric, sewing simple projects, and much more! Sewing classes are for those age 14+ and will be held the 1st Thursday each month. There will be a different project each month that you can complete in class and take home. There are 5 sewing machines available; sign up solo or in a pair. Registration is required.
September Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium.
Thursday, September 7, 6:00 p.m.
Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary
Life, Love, Family & Food: An author talk with Lidia Bistianich.
Emmy award-winning public television host, a best‐selling cookbook author, restaurateur, and owner of a flourishing food and entertainment business.
Tie-Blanket Making Party presented by My G.E.A.R. Outreach, Tuesday, September 12, Main Branch.
60-minute time slots are available at both 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Want to make a difference in the lives of our community’s youth and have some fun at the same time? Bring yourself and your kids out for a fun evening of tie-blanket making! These blankets take about 30 minutes to create, and only require basic knot tying skills. Each blanket made will benefit youth in our area through the efforts of My G.E.A.R Outreach, a non-profit organization committed to bringing comfort and hope to children (0-18 years of age) during the tough transition of entering foster care for the first time. Whether you want to learn more about fostering or just want to give a bit of your time to help out, we would love to see you!
Fleece and any other required materials will be provided for all participants. This program is free to attend, but monetary donations are highly appreciated. A donation of $14 will cover the cost of one blanket.
RVSP is required by Tuesday, September 5th. 60-minute time slots are available at both 5:30pm and 6:30pm. To register for either slot, give us a call or register through our online calendar.
Device Advice
Lyons Branch Library: Wednesday, September 13, 3:00- 4:00 p.m.
Clinton Public Library: Every Friday, 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours! We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
Market Music 2023 @ Lyons Four Square Park
The Connection. Wednesday, September 13, 5:00- 7:00 p.m.
This event is free to the public and is held on Wednesday nights at Lyons Four Square Park during Farmer’s Market. Please join us and support Farmer’s Market and the Lyons District, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! The Connection performs rock, country, and old standards. Deanna’s Java will have food available to purchase.
The Plarn Project. Lyons Branch Library. Saturday, September 16, 1:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m.
Plarn is plastic yarn that is made from plastic shopping bags. This material is used by local volunteers to make comfortable sleeping mats for the homeless. Upcycling these plastic bags is a way to help our community and also reduce the amount of plastic going into landfills. If you are interested in donating clean plastic grocery bags & cutting them, please join us to learn more about this project. Registration is encouraged, please call (563) 242-5355 or register through our online calendar.
September Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium.
Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary
Adam Alter, Wednesday, September 20, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Join us as we chat with New York Times bestselling author Adam Alter about his new book Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most.
Lyons Reads Book Club. Hy-Vee Market Grille. 901 S. 4th Street.
Wednesday, September 20, 5:00-6:30 p.m.
This book club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged, please call (563) 242-5355, or register through our online calendar.
Cricut 101. Clinton Public Library. Thursday, September 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
If you’re not familiar with Cricut, let us introduce you! Cricut is an electronic cutting machine that can cut and engrave a wide variety of materials for craft projects like paper, vinyl, cardstock, and even fabric, leather and thin wood. Cricut users can craft anything from homemade cards and mugs to custom shirts, home decor, and more. Our Cricut classes teach you to navigate the Cricut Maker 3, and gets you comfortable with the machine and design software so you can come in and create your own projects. Each class will focus on learning a new skill and how to work with different materials as you make a project to take home.Cricut classes will be held the third Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 pm, unless otherwise noted. Classes are intended for ages 14+. Registration is required. Limit 15 attendees.
Market Music 2023 @ Lyons Four Square Park. The Unidynes. Wednesday, September 27, 5:00- 7:00 p.m.
This event is free to the public and is held on Wednesday nights at Lyons Four Square Park during Farmer’s Market. Please join us and support Farmer’s Market and the Lyons District, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! The Unidynes perform Americana, Rock, and Blues. T’Daddys BBQ will have food available to purchase.
September Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium.
Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary
Amor Towles, Wednesday, September 27, 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Please tune in as we chat online with New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles about his incredible body of work.
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities: Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Advanced Care Planning
Lyons Branch Library. Thursday, September 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
This free workshop offers information and support on advance care planning (ACP). We will discuss the process of ACP and creating an advance directive, and the differences between the two. Participants will learn why ACP is important and tips on what to consider when creating a care plan. This program is offered at no cost. Registration is required. To register for the program or for questions please visit: gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504.
Between the Stacks. Visiting Author Tom McKay. Lyons Branch Library.
Thursday, September 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The novel Lost in the Black Hologram is both a love story and an examination of race in America. Emma Jean Whitcomb, who earned fame for her controversial play The Black Hologram, comes to Iowa City to teach in the theater department at the University of Iowa. As an African American woman angry about racism in America, she is aware that Iowa City is a very white community. When she sees the name Whitcomb on another mailbox in her upscale apartment complex, she hopes it may be another African American person. Instead, the name will lead her on an unexpected journey of love and discovery. Tom McKay is the author of four novels and two collections of short stories. He spent a career as an historian and museum professional. His knowledge of history and his work in cooperation with the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum helped inform the story in Lost in the Black Hologram. During his program, he will read from the book and invite discussion of the issues it raises.
Family Movie Nights. Luca @ Lyons Four Square Park.
Saturday, September 30, 6:00 p.m.
Build Your World. Find Your Voice. Join us for an outdoor movie, fun activities, food trucks, community, and more! Many thanks to the sponsors of this event.
Children’s Department
Storytime. Wednesdays & First Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.
Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on western side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home! For ages pre-K.
Afternoon Adventures
Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m.
Makerspace/2nd Floor depending on the activity
Every Wednesday, K-6th graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Join us for some hands on learning and fun! Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker at least the age of 14.
