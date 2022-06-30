CLINTON — Clinton’s 11th annual Fourth of July Festival, a one-day event, will once again feature a multitude of family-friendly activities that are mostly free and, for the first time in the festival’s history, a carnival.
The festival, which will be in Riverview Park on July 4, will begin with Wiffle ball at 8 a.m. A car show will follow at 9 a.m., as well as an adult, co-ed, 4 vs. 4 grass volleyball tournament behind LumberKings’ stadium. A bags tournament will be in the same location at 10:30 a.m.
Around 11 a.m., the event’s first carnival will join the festivities, at the same time that the food trucks and vendors will be ready to start cooking. The carnival is run by Spectacular Amusements from Arkansas.
It will be located directly across from Riverview Park on the other side of Ballpark Drive. Because the company is in the middle of a hectic season, it’s unknown at this time what exactly it will bring as far as rides and games.
“We don’t have an exact list of what’s going to be there,” Dave Helscher, who’s been involved in organizing the festival for the past several years, said. “But there will be rides for people of all ages.”
The annual parade will begin at 1 pm. and will travel along Riverview Drive. There will be kiddie tractor rides, Miller’s Petting Zoo at 2 p.m., live music by The Resistors at 2:30 p.m., and a strongman competition and wrestling at 4 p.m., all free of charge.
The Clinton LumberKings play that night at 6:30 p.m., then fireworks obtained with a significant contribution from Billion Auto will light up the sky over NelsonCorp Field after the game and when dusk has arrived.
Dave and Karen Vickers are the 2022 parade grand marshals and will be honored during festivities. Dave Vickers, general manager of KROS Radio, retired in April, and his wife, Karen Vickers, retired in December 2019 after serving as president of Clinton Community College for the past 25 years.
Another individual to be honored at the festival is 10-year-old Addy Burke of Camanche.
Each year, the festival holds a contest for area students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The children create Independence Day-themed drawings in crayon, marker, or colored pencil. The winner chosen by the Festival Committee gets their artwork made into commemorative buttons that are then made available in several locations to be bought in exchange for donations to the festival.
Burke was surprised to hear that she’d won and is excited to be honored for her contribution to the festival with a place at the front of the parade that afternoon. Her submission depicts fireworks soaring over the American flag and the Mississippi River below. Her design will also be printed onto T-shirts that volunteers working at the festival will be wearing.
Although the Festival Committee has enough volunteers for this year’s event, Helscher says volunteers are needed for next year’s festival, specifically to help its committee, composed of him and seven other people, with planning.
“A lot of people have fond memories of other festivals or other ideas,” he says, “and with such a small group, you know, a lot of it is lay work and putting these things together.”
Anyone interested in volunteering for next year’s Fourth of July Festival is encouraged to visit him or other members of the committee at a pop-up tent that will be identified as the festival’s headquarters.
