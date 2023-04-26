CLINTON — Citing safety concerns, the Clinton School Board on Monday voted to terminate the school district’s lease agreement with the Gateway Area Community Center.
The Clinton School District is currently three years into a five-year lease with the Gateway Area Community Center, which provides space for Gateway Learning Center, the school district's alternative school. Gateway Learning Center opened at GACC in 2019.
In addition to the 50 Clinton School District students enrolled there, eight Camanche School District students attend per a 28E agreement between the two school districts.
According to the Clinton School District's notice of termination effective July 1, the district cited several items as breaches of implied covenants to consistently provide a safe and habitable leased premises throughout the 2022-2023 school year.
Among them are failure to provide heat on numerous occasions, observed black mold, heating and air conditioning issues, maintenance issues, ceiling/roof water leaks without the prompt attempt to eliminate or repair, plumbing issues concerning the number of working urinals, a row of lights in one of the classrooms that doesn’t work, and ceiling tiles in many areas of the premises that are missing or in a state of disrepair.
“It’s unfortunate, because everything as far as what they addressed has been addressed,” GACC founder and director Jorge Landa Rodriguez told the Clinton Herald on Tuesday. “It’s actually work in progress. The kitchen’s being remodeled as we speak.”
Founded in 2012, GACC was a 2021 recipient of a $476,722 Community Development Block Grant, providing a $119,000 local match, for the purpose of ensuring the longevity of the facility located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. with improvements. They include roof replacement; gutting and replacement of the kitchen with new stainless steel countertops, cabinets, walk-in freezer, lockable serving window, and a hood with a fire suppression system; a new floor equipped with matting and drains; new split HVAC units to both replace and subsidize the current boiler system; and permanent storage units.
Landa Rodriguez says the work is due to be completed before the start of the next school year, though the notice of the school district's termination notice indicates the district has no interest in mutually agreeing to continue the lease even if all defaults are cured.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Tuesday the district is currently looking at options for alternative school programming for next year. He also stated, “This year, the lease and cleaning will cost the district $69,535.”
“Honestly, it cost us more to have them here during the winter than it would not to,” Landa Rodriguez said. “Everything else will still be continued. We’ll still do our Healthy Clinton initiative every Thursday, the food pantries, and the boxing program, and everything else that comes along with it.”
