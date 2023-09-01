CLINTON -- The brand new skate park on the Clinton riverfront has been open for use for a little over a month, giving plenty of time for people to try out the surface before summer ends.
And according to Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers, it’s been highly used and well received.
“It’s very well attended,” Eggers said. “We’re very pleased with the people using this amenity on the riverfront.”
The ribbon cutting was in July after the completion of the park. The idea was sparked originally in the Parks Master Plan 2017. After first being delayed by COVID-19, the department found there was a renewed need to focus on teen involvement and individual sports.
From there, they began meeting with local stakeholders to bring the vision to life.
“The majority of the people attending the stakeholders were teenagers, and teens and tweens were identified as a priority in the master plan, so that makes this project a great fit,” Eggers said. “We now have a top of the line skatepark that we, as a community, can be proud of.”
The design of the plan has made it stand out not only in Clinton, but in the state. The park, which replaced outdated and aged equipment, now features several street elements like stairs, ramps, and rails. It also had two concrete rip tracks.
Eggers states Clinton is one of the only tracks with a pair of concrete rip tracks in the state.
The park sits where the existing structures did – gracing Clinton’s riverfront right next to the pickleball and sand volleyball courts. Even from on a drive, the park adds a new and exciting element to the riverfront aesthetic.
“Riverfront is a very attended area,” Eggers said. “It’s very popular to people in Clinton, and people not from Clinton, it’s almost destination. The more opportunities and activities you can put down there just continues to drive that.”
The funding came from capital improvement process and was done in two phases. The flat work was done by local contractors and the Public Works Department. The specialized portion of the project was done by Spohn Ranch, a company that specializes in skatepark designs.
There is some work still yet to be done. They will work on some of the sloping and landscaping around the track to add safety elements and finish the project out. That work will be done locally.
“When people say there’s nothing to do in Clinton, my argument is that then you’re not doing Clinton right,” Eggers said. “There’s literally something to do all year long, especially in the
summertime on the riverfront.”
The riverfront has featured a number of improvements over the last ten years, many because of work with the Parks and Recreation Department. Some of these are neighbors to the new skatepark, like the pickleball and sand volleyball courts, or are down the road like the outdoor fitness center.
The department has also worked on projects like the Ericksen Community Center pond and the Jurgensen Soccer Complex project.
“The success of the Parks and Recreation Department over the last several years has kind of been rolling for quite a few years now,” Eggers said. “There’s a lot of momentum in the department. This really is one of many positive projects that have taken place over the last several years.”
Eggers credits a group that does their best to listen to the community.
“A lot of the success has come from the fact that we listen,” Eggers said. “I listened along the way – what people want, their needs, their desires. It helps guide our thought process to make decisions. That’s the part that I’m most proud of, that we listened to other ideas and then were able to bring them to fruition.”
