CLINTON — The Clinton County VNA Foundation has reinvested nearly $250,000 to renovate the VNA’s building at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton and help continue its mission of providing community health services to residents of Clinton County and the surrounding area.
Genesis VNA and Hospice, Clinton office, will celebrate the renovation with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18.
Genesis VNA reaches county residents at many levels and at all ages, from infancy to end-of-life services.
The Clinton office offers home care and hospice services but also offers community health services reaching all residents, such as immunizations for children and teens, regardless of ability to pay; foot care clinics for seniors; emergency preparedness; communicable disease reporting and surveillance; school audits, and family support programs such as Family Connects, Bright Beginnings, and Nurse Family Partnership.
The public is invited to the open house.
