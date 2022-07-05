CLINTON — The Iowa Women’s Foundation has unveiled the ninth edition of "Ovation: A Tribute to Iowa Women and Girls", which features two Clinton women.
Julie Allesee and Jennifer Graf were honored in the 2022 Ovation book, which held its unveiling June 20 at the George Curtis Mansion/Clinton’s Women’s Club.
The book features tributes to 89 Iowa women who have made an impact on their families, friends, colleagues and communities. These women exemplify what it means to be mentors, advocates and role models, the Iowa Women’s Foundation stated in a press release.
The Iowa Women’s Foundation is committed to improving the lives of Iowa’s women and girls through a diversified mix of funding and action: research, grantmaking, advocacy, education and collaboration.
To achieve its goals and make the most significant impact, IWF brings together and invests in organizations across Iowa that make women and girls more successful. The Ovation book is one avenue of fundraising that impacts the work of IWF.
The full Ovation book will be available to view online once all presentations are complete. Visit iawf.org to learn more.
