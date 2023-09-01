CLINTON — Residents of Clinton know just how much road work went on this summer.
Road closed signs, detours, new routes littered the city. It seemed that every turn featured a new obstacle to drive around or through.
But this is a good sign.
“Progress, from my vantage point, has been tremendous this year,” said City Administrator Matt Brooke.
Federal Funding surpassed $41 million this year in grants from the state and from federal sources. All of this is being poured into Clinton improvements.
Although these may not be apparent to the public eye, infrastructure is imperative to the way the city functions.
There have been a number of projects that have had roads torn up or closed throughout the summer.
A large project will kick off in spring 2024 – the Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard Project. This project will update numerous structures and reconstruct four miles of roadway from the intersection of US Highway 30 to Seventh Avenue North. It will reconstruct two bridges, concert the road into a three-lane with added turn lanes, add a roundabout at South 19th Street, and improve storm water drainage. There will also be updated to traffic lights, sidewalks, and bicycle routes.
The EPA grant has been getting use already. This half a million dollar grant will help with nuisance buildings, and is allowing the city to clean the collapsed building on South Fourth Street. That roadway was cleared and opened this week.
The city has been working on quiet zones along the Clinton rail line. A quiet zone is a section of the railway where train horns are not sounded when trains approach crossings. The first phase of the project included sections from Sixth Avenue South to Ninth Avenue North. The next phase will include the north end of town.
The Southeast Third Street and South Fourth Street reconstruction projects were also in full swing. This involved fill reconstruction of the one-ways between Seventh Avenue South and Eighth Avenue South.
“Each of these streets were well past their useful life, and could no longer be reliably maintained with asphalt resurfacing,” Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said told the Herald in February, before work began. “The project will include full removal of the street and sub-base, along with failed portions of sidewalks.”
This is all a part of the pavement management program that the City of Clinton kicked off in 2022. Clinton manages 125 miles of streets, and of those, 35 miles are considered in poor condition. Funding continues to be allotted for pavement projects across Clinton.
Although some road construction projects will wrap up as cooler weather comes through, many will continue on and start up again next spring.
A few of the ongoing projects in Clinton:
ADM Sewer Project – $130 million; $2 million annually
EPA Grant – $500,000 grant for 1000 block of South Fourth Street
Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard – $40 million project to start in spring 2024
Fiber-Optic Ring Network – $5 million project to provide fiber-optic, broadband internet service within the city
Quiet Zones – $2 million for phase I complete from Sixth Avenue South to Ninth Avenue North – Phase II is north end
Pavement Management Program – $2,500,000 in 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.