CLINTON — Contestants from the Clinton area on June 10 vied for the titles of Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Teen inside Davenport’s Adler Theatre.
The former Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen, Clinton High School student Juliana Clark, 17, was chosen as the new Miss Iowa’s Teen, and Miss Clinton County 2022 Autumn Fjeld of Burlington placed as the second runner-up out of 17 contestants total for the title of Miss Iowa, which was won by Alysa Goethe of Bettendorf.
“It’s pretty life-changing,” Clark, 17, told the Herald following her win. “They said it was one of the best turnouts in quite a few years.”
The 11 total competitors for the Miss Iowa’s Teen title went through different phases of competition, including a private interview, health and fitness, evening gown, and talent phase in which Clark sang “Journey to the Past” from the movie Anastasia.
The on-stage question portion of the competition gave Clark the opportunity to speak about her community service initiative called Pack the Pantries: Fighting Food Insecurity, a coin drive that’s taken place throughout the school district that has raised over $10,000 in two years in support of Clinton County’s food pantries.
“My first question talks about food waste and how if Americans would cut the amount of food they waste in half, then all Americans would have the food they need,” Clark says. “One in 10 Iowans are food insecure, and the first thing we need to do is just let people know that we’re in a crisis, you know. It’s a big problem in Iowa as well as across the country, and so starting with that awareness and then building that through social media and other appearances, that could really lessen the amount of food that we’re wasting and make sure that people know what’s going on.”
The competition for Miss Iowa’s Teen began with a total of 11 contestants who were then narrowed down to five based on scores given during phases. At that point, all scores are then disregarded and the contestants are asked one final on-stage question before five judges vote for who they feel would best represent Iowa.
“One girl had taken both phases of competition, talent and interview, which made over half of the final score,” Clark says. “And so if it went off numbers, then automatically she would have won, but the judges felt that I would best represent Iowa.”
All state titleholders in the Miss America organization are awarded seven different in-kind scholarships to seven different schools. Thus, along with her new title of Miss Iowa’s Teen, Clark may choose one of those seven different schools to attend if she wishes and all four years of her tuition there will be covered. Although still considering which of the schools might be the best fit for her, Clark says she’s thinking about the University of Alabama where she’d attend to earn a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and become a physician associate.
As Miss Clinton County’s Teen, she was able to be active throughout the county, but now as a representative of all of Iowa, Clark will be able to travel across the state volunteering and speaking about food insecurity and what can be done about it.
Clark plans to hold her coin drive initiative throughout the school district again this next school year, during which she will be a senior at CHS.
“I think it’s been such a fun way to get our community connected and to make the community a better place,” she says, “and I’m definitely working on how to take that initiative and make it accessible statewide and make it something that either schools can do on their own or it can be some lessons that are brought into classrooms to make sure that even the youngest of students know what food insecurity is and what we can do about it.”
All local competitions, such as that for the title of Miss Clinton County, are open to any females residing, working, or going to school in the state of Iowa. But, Miss Iowa’s Teen Director Taylor Butler confirms, “There has never been a Miss Iowa to become Miss America.”
“The magnitude of women who compete for Miss America each year is absolutely incredible,” she says. “There’s not one thing preventing a Miss Iowa from winning the title of Miss America. Each of our titleholders has been capable of the job, but it’s simply five people’s opinion.”
Clark hopes she might be the first.
“That’s the dream,” she says.
First, in January 2024, she will compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen, a sister program to Miss America.The location of the competition has yet to be disclosed.
On June 25, Clark and Fjeld will both appear at NelsonCorp Field for the Clinton LumberKings’ Miss Clinton County Day.
The 2023 Miss Clinton County will then be crowned on Saturday, Aug. 12.
