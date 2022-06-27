CLINTON — Clinton city officials have announced the dates for the 2023 Tailgate N’ Tallboys country music festival.
Iowa’s first Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival will be held in Clinton on Thursday, June 8; Friday, June 9; and Saturday, June 10, 2023, on Clinton’s river front.
Mayor Scott Maddasion and Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers have been working with Wayne Klein and Billy Cowell of USA Concerts, as well as other local organizations, to identify dates that will work best for both Clinton and the Tailgate N’ Tallboys series in other states, while considering timing of other festivals in close proximity, city officials said in a press release.
They have determined the second weekend in June each year best aligns the Clinton event with the opportunity for success.
“We're excited to bring our growing brand of the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Concert Series to Clinton’s gorgeous river front, with second-to-none entertainment to the City of Clinton," said Klein, president of USA Concerts.
The concerts' performers and ticket prices will be announced at a later date, city officials said.
