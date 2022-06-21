CLINTON — Members of the Clinton chapter of March For Our Lives are looking for volunteers to march with them in Clinton's Fourth of July parade.
Children, families and teachers are welcome. The group wants support from the community to help in its efforts to keep children and adults safe, and to work together for changes to end gun violence, according to a press release.
Anyone interested can contact Shirley Darsidan at (563) 613-2850. More information will be available regarding March For Our Lives at a table located at Riverview Park on July 4.
A new March For Our Lives banner has been purchased and will be displayed throughout Clinton this summer in memory of the 19 children and two teachers who lost their lives in Uvalde, Texas, which is about the same size as Clinton.
The group will continue to be out and about in the community as it moves forward to educate and work together to keep children safe, the release stated. Anyone interested in joining the group can call (563) 613-2850.
