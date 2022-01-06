CLINTON – Works by local artist Hayle Calvin will be highlighted as part of the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Clinton on Jan. 16.
The theme for this year’s celebration will be “Promoting and Living Peace 365”, which will be reflected in discussions, music and activities for the whole family. The event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be from 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St. in Clinton. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
The Clinton Public Library will be coordinating a station for attendees to create a free button featuring the logo for this year’s event. The celebration is free and open to the public and beverages and an assortment of desserts will be served.
Activities at the event will involve artwork that is part of an exhibit at the Clinton Community College Art Gallery titled “Melanin Pillars of Excellence” by Clinton Community College Alumnus Hayle Calvin. The exhibit highlights some of the influential African Americans who have contributed profoundly to Clinton. It also includes portraits of other notable individuals who have made Black history through their achievements.
“It is important for people to realize the rich and amazing history that Clinton has,” said Calvin. “I hope that this display will help encourage people to take time this Black History Month to look into the life stories, historical contributions, and achievements of these amazing individuals.”
The full exhibit can be viewed at the college through the end of February.
The Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is a collaboration of local entities promoting peace in the community, with a goal to organize more events throughout the year. Community sponsors of the event include the MLK Jr. Celebration Team along with the YWCA Racial Justice Hallmark Team, the Clinton Human Rights Commission, Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton Peace Coalition, Clinton Community College Diversity Team, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Clinton, Clinton Public Library, and Clinton First Responders (Clinton County Sherriff Department, Clinton Fire Department, and Clinton Police Department).
For more information, contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at Clinton Community College, 244-7006.
