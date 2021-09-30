DIXON, ILL. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, an inspection of the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (South Bridge) will begin Monday, Oct. 4.
The work will require a daily closure from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting in the eastbound lane before later shifting to the westbound lane. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the inspection, which ends Friday, Oct. 7.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.