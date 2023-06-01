CLINTON — One week from today, Clinton will see its first Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival, a three-day event that will bring thousands of music lovers to Clinton’s Riverview Park along the banks of the Mississippi River.
There they will see four national headlining acts each night, including Mitchell Tenpenny, Gabby Barrett, Jackson Dean and Cooper Alan on June 8; Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Jo Dee Messina and Alexandra Kay on June 9; and Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Warren Zeiders and Chase Matthew on June 10.
As of Tuesday, more than 9,000 tickets had been sold for the festival, which local organizers know have been purchased by fans from throughout the United States eager to see their favorite acts.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion and Director of Parks and Recreation Josh Eggers have been spearheading local planning and working alongside USA Concerts, the national promoter of the Tailgate N’ Tallboys’ festivals. Clinton’s is the first one of the 2023 season, with concerts to follow in Bloomington, Illinois; Taylorville, Illinois; Auburn, Michigan; and Rockingham, North Carolina.
Planning for the event — a 50-50 partnership between the USA Concerts and the City of Clinton — has been underway for several months, with organizers continuously working to get the word out to businesses about the need to be ready for more customers during the festival. Increasing staffing levels, inventory and business hours are a few areas that they say need to be increased to be ready for the flow of business.
They also have been working to inform local residents about how the increased traffic flow will affect them as a result of more vehicles on the streets, closed streets near the festival grounds and restricted traffic on other nearby streets.
“The decisions were all made with our core team that included all city departments led by Police Chief Kevin Gyrion along with Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt and were based on public safety and traffic flow,” said Maddasion. “Also, pedestrian safety was a key item, especially in the blocks around Second Avenue South and Second Street, where the main entrance to the festival will be.
”We also we very cognizant of local business and wanted to ensure we disrupted flow to our local businesses as little as possible. We want the citizens that live, here but also those visiting, to have the ability to patronize all of our great businesses.”
The festival grounds will open at 2 p.m. daily, with the first acts taking the stage at 3 p.m. and every hour throughout the festival. Organizers anticipate the most traffic congestion at the conclusion of the headliner each night of the festival, around 11:30 p.m.
Road/Streets to be Completely Closed to Travel and Parking
• 100 Block of Ninth Ave North to provide access for event deliveries, pedestrian access and access for pre-paid parking in the RV Park and Sixth Avenue North parking lot.
• Riverview Drive: Fifth Avenue South to Ninth Avenue North except for pre-paid parking.
• Roosevelt Street: Ninth Avenue North to 11th Avenue North, which is the access route for Marina Parking Pass only.
• Ninth Avenue North Boat Dock/Marina
• Parking along railroad tracks/in railroad right of way
• 100 block of Sixth Avenue North
• 200 block of Sixth Avenue North
• 100 block of Second Avenue South – Main pedestrian access, and includes pickle ball courts parking area.
• 300 block of South First Street, limited to buses/commercial drop-off vehicles only.
• 400 Block of South First Street, limited to buses/pre-paid parking entrance only.
Roads/Streets with Limited or Altered Traffic Routes
• 100-200 blocks of Fifth Avenue South, Downtown Business District. Business parking only with two-hour parking strictly enforced. Vehicles in violation or parked for concert will be towed.
• 100 block of Third Avenue South, Post Office traffic only, enter from Second Street.
• 100 block of Fourth Avenue South, business parking only. No vehicle access to First Street.
• Fourth Avenue South and South First Street, and Fourth Avenue South and Second Street.
Parking
Planned parking for the event is expected in several locations, including pre-paid parking options near the festival grounds, shuttle parking service from Lincoln Way, and on-street parking, which is expected as well.
Several streets will be impacted with either full or partial closures. The accompanying map illustrates these closures and highlights whether it’s a full, partial, or restricted access closure. Note that the barricades are expected to set-up late Wednesday night on June 7 into early Thursday morning around midnight.
The river front will be closed to pedestrians who are not attending the festival during the three-day event. No pets, other than licensed service dogs, will be permitted at the event, but will be permitted in the campground areas where all local ordinances regarding pets must be abided. Lawn chairs are permitted, but will be allowed only in designated areas.
The Main Pedestrian Entrance to the festival will be at Second Avenue South and South Second Street, as highlighted on the map, and will flow into the Riverview Swimming Pool parking lot, where there will be Box Office and checkpoints for admittance into the festival grounds.
The Secondary Pedestrian Entrance to the festival will be at Ninth Avenue North and South Second Street, as highlighted on the map, and will flow along river front into the Riverview Swimming Pool parking lot, where there will be Box Office and checkpoints for admittance into the festival grounds. This is also the only entrance for pre-paid parking and pre-paid camping.
For festival updates, follow the Tailgate N’ Tallboys website at tailgatentallboys.com.
You can also check out the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Clinton website for other allowances or restrictions in the FAQ section at https://tailgatentallboys.com/clinton-faq/.
