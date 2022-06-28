CLINTON — The American Heart Association will host a 2022 Clinton Virtual Go Red for Women Luncheon to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke.
This signature event, chaired by Matt Chenoweth, operations director at HyVee, will be held digitally July 15 and is designed to raise awareness of a woman’s greatest health threat: cardiovascular disease.
Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. The Clinton luncheon is locally sponsored by Data Dimensions, Billion Auto, MercyOne Clinton, Sethness Roquette, KROS and KMAC.
While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat. One in three women in Clinton live with some form of cardiovascular disease and it’s on the rise in younger women.
To prevent cardiovascular disease, women should understand family health history, know their numbers — the key personal health numbers that help determine risk for heart disease and stroke: total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index — and make lifestyle changes like moving more, eating smart and managing their blood pressure.
Risk factors within women’s control include smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, poor diet, obesity/overweight and Type 2 diabetes.
This year marks the 18th anniversary of the American Heart Association’s launch of the Go Red for Women movement nationwide. Go Red for Women is rooted in raising awareness among women that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women around the world.
Considerable progress has been made to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease. Yet women, especially women of color, continue to be underrepresented in clinical trials. To combat this, the American Heart Association and Verily’s Project Baseline launched Research Goes Red to encourage women to move science ahead through clinical trial participation.
The luncheon features keynote speakers, inspiring survivor stories, Chef Chris Remrey from Creative Catering Caravan, a silent auction and more. To register and for more information, contact Christine Taylor at Christine.Taylor@Heart.org or visit Heart.org/ClintonGoRed.
