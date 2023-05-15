Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 7:32 pm
CLINTON — Due to equipment issues, Clinton's yard waste collection is suspended until further notice.
Contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144, option 1, option 3 with any questions on this matter.
