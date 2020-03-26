CLINTON — Clinton County Community Assistance Program Director Kim Ralston is considering using director’s discretion when dealing with requests as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ralston said the county general assistance policy allows Ralston to make exceptions to the policy. She proposed she be allowed to make an exception to approve assistance for individuals even if they are unable to provide documentation to verify income. She said the verification would be treated on a case-by-case basis.
She said residency is different and the county will do due diligence to verify an applicant is a Clinton County resident.
“We’re able to check with landlords, utility companies and things like that,” Ralston said. “They help us verify as well as if they’ve ever received assistance before, we’ll already have a file on them and can also check the community services network to see if they’ve ever gotten assistance in the last couple of years from either our office or from another county.”
Ralston said the policy also includes relief of an extended nature. This portion of the policy allows for an additional month of assistance if someone has a medical condition they can verify that prevents them from having the ability to be employed.
“If an individual is unable to work because their employer has laid them off or reduced hours or cut back on staff or maybe they even have to stay home with their kids because the schools are closed, would they qualify under that clause,” Ralston asked. “Because it’s a pandemic that we’re under right now. We’re dealing with the coronavirus. I don’t know if it actually applies or not.”
Ralston will also be requesting budget amendments. She is requesting the rent line item increase from $40,000 to $45,000; requesting the utilities line item increase from $11,500 to $17,000; and asking for a $30,000 increase in indigent cremations.
She said she currently has $17,000 left in the budget. Indigent cremations cost $1,000 each. The $30,000 increase would bring the total budget from $38,000 to $68,000 for the fiscal year.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the budget request will be handled at a later date through the budget amendment process. Srp believes the policy indicates the director’s exception gives Ralston flexibility to provide assistance as she recommends. Srp said he does not know if he agrees that the extended-nature illness and how it relates to coronavirus impacting an employer is the intent of the policy.
“I understand why she’s making the request for that interpretation,” Srp said. “But I personally think that would be pretty significantly outside the intent of the policy. And so if we wanted to create a separate assistance for those people, that’s a different discussion. I know that the state and federal level is already having lots of those conversations about providing supports for individuals with those types of challenges. And I don’t know if that’s the conversation for us here at the county level.”
Clinton County Disability Services Coordinator Becky Eskildsen suggested Ralston wait another week or two for relief and revisit the issue at that point. She believes the larger issue is obtaining signatures and applications. She said they can be obtained verbally if the county documents it.
Srp added he believes the policy provides the latitude for Ralston to administer the exception at this time.
“(I) would also request that it be an exception specific to this event and that the exception end when the event ends,” Srp said. “And maybe update us on the impact on your office if you feel like there’s a significant change in how services are being utilized or the amount of services are being utilized. I think we just want to be updated on that.”
