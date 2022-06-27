CLINTON — Redistricting in Illinois will lead to some changes for area residents when they go to the polls for Tuesday's primary election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 pm. on election day.
Illinois House Districts 73, 74 and 89
Tony McCombie of Savanna, Illinois, a Republican who has represented District 71 in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2017, is running for reelection to represent District 89 in the Illinois House. The 89th District is the northern portion of the former 71st District.
McCombie, a real-estate broker and former Savanna mayor, will face Victoria Onorato in Tuesday's Republican primary. Onorato, of Byron, Illinois is a retired police officer.
Some residents represented in the Whiteside County portion of the former 71st District will now be in the 73rd House District. Ryan Spain, of Peoria, Illinois. currently represents Illinois House District 73. He was elected in 2017. He is running unopposed in Tuesday's primary.
A portion of House District 71 also has been split to House District 74. Two Republicans will be on the ballot Tuesday. They are Li Arellano Jr. and Brad Fritts.
Arellano, a veteran, is the mayor of Dixon, Illinois. Fritts is a Dixon native and graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural and Consumer Economics in May 2021.
Illinois Senate District 37 and 45
The new 37th Senate District includes portions of Bureau, Henry, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.
Brett Nicklaus of Dixon, Illinois, is running for the Republican nomination to represent Illinois State Senate District 37. Nicklaus is a certified financial planner.
He will face incumbent Win Stoller of Germantown Hills, Illinois. Stoller earned a degree in accounting and an M.B.A. from the University of Illinois. He is a certified public accountant. He was elected to the seat in 2021.
Like District 37, New Senate District 45 also will include some residents who live in Senate District 36.
Andrew Chesney, a Republican from Freeport, Illinois, is running unopposed to represent Senate District 45. He currently represents District 89 in the Illinois House of Representatives. He assumed office on Jan. 9, 2019. His term ends Jan. 11, 2023.
Illinois 17th Congressional District
Six candidates are running in the Democratic primary for Illinois' 17th Congressional District. Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat, is not running for re-election. Candidates on the ballot are Jonathan Logemann, Angie Normoyle, Eric Sorensen, Litesa Wallace, Jacqueline McGowan and Marsha Williams.
Winners of Tuesday's election will move forward to the November general election ballot.
