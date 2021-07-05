A marble bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney is displayed in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in this file photo. The House has passed a bill (H.R. 3005), sponsored by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., that would replace the bust with a bust of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and remove statues of people who were in the Confederacy from display.