CLINTON — Clinton County District Court Judge Tamra Roberts has ordered bond for a Clinton woman remain as previously set.
Roberts ordered bond of Jean M. Conklin, 34, 814 12th Ave. South, remain at $25,000. Conklin is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony.
Defense attorney Harold DeLange filed a motion for bond reduction earlier this month. The motion said Conklin remained in custody because of an inability to post bond. The motion said Conklin is not a flight risk and would not pose a danger to the community if released.
According to the affidavit, at 9:18 p.m. Jan. 11, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a red Chrysler Sebring. The vehicle was first seen traveling north on Fifth Street approaching Second Avenue South. The officer, as he followed the vehicle, could not read the rear license plate due to snow accumulation on the plate. The officer initiated a stop of the vehicle, which stopped in the 400 block of Locust Place.
The officer identified Conklin as the driver of the vehicle. Conklin admitted she did not have a valid license and said she had a couple warrants, Dispatch confirmed numerous out-of-county warrants and Conklin was arrested.
Conklin’s bags were removed from the vehicle and taken to the squad vehicle, as requested by Conklin. The officer, while searching the bags, noticed suspected methamphetamine residue scattered at the bottom of Conklin’s purse, court records state. The officer noticed a removed corner from a plastic bag in her makeup bag.
The officer located a floral pouch with the zipper opened within the center console. The officer, within the pouch and around it, saw a large quantity of a white and clear, crystal-like substance. The officer noticed the same substance scattered on and around the floorboard and saw a digital scale with some white residue on the face on the floorboard. The officer also saw a white, crystal like substance similar to what was found in the console and passenger floorboard in a clear bag, according to court documents.
The officer checked the back seat of the squad vehicle, where Conklin was sitting. He located more white and clear, crystal-like pieces on the seat and floorboard, the affidavit states.
