CLINTON — Bond is set at $25,000, cash only, for a Clinton woman facing a felony drug charge.
Jean M. Conklin, 34, 814 12th Ave. South, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony. Attorney Harold DeLange is appointed to represent Conklin. Arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 30.
According to the affidavit, at 9:18 p.m. Jan. 11, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a red Chrysler Sebring, which was observed northbound on Fifth Street approaching Second Avenue South. The officer turned on his overhead lights in the 100 block of North Fifth Street to stop the vehicle for a registration plate violation. The driver stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of Locust Place.
The officer recognized the driver as Conklin, who admitted she did not have a valid license and was wanted on a couple warrants, according to court records. Conklin began to reach around the car in a quick manner and asked to make phone calls. The officer allowed Conklin to make calls while waiting for information from dispatch. Conklin continued to look around the car in a panicked manner and stood for a couple seconds before reaching back into the car, the court records state. Dispatch confirmed numerous out-of-county warrants were listed for Conklin and she was arrested.
The affidavit states after Conklin was placed in the back of the squad car, her bags were removed from the vehicle and taken to the squad car, per Conklin’s request. A search of the bags was conducted. The officer noticed suspected methamphetamine residue scattered at the bottom of Conklin’s purse and a removed corner from a plastic bag in her makeup bag, consistent with packaging of drugs, court records state. The officer located two EBT cards issued to other individuals.
The affidavit continues that the vehicle was searched and that within the center console, the officer located a floral pouch with the zipper opened. The officer saw a large quantity of a white and clear, crystal like substance within the pouch and around the pouch on the bottom of the counsel. The officer noticed the same substance scattered all over the passenger floorboard. The officer also observed a digital scale with white residue and a bag with a white and clear, crystal like substance similar to what was found in the console and passenger floorboard. The officer believed the substances were consistent with methamphetamine, court records said.
The officer checked the back seat of his vehicle, where Conklin was sitting. The officer located more white and clear, crystal like pieces on the seat and floorboard, court records state. The suspected methamphetamine from the pouch and floorboard weighed 36.6 grams without packaging. The suspected methamphetamine in the bag from the seat pocket weighed 1.8 grams with packaging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.