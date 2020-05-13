CLINTON — A post-conviction request made by a man convicted of a Clinton murder and arson 10 years ago has been denied.
Clinton County District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order Wednesday denying a request for post-conviction relief from Dameon D. Tucker, 33.
Tucker was found guilty in November 2010 of two counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony in connection with the deaths of 22-year-old Angel Herman and her 2-year-old son, Cyrus Shoup. Tucker was ordered to serve two consecutive life sentences.
The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the convictions in January 2012. Tucker filed an application for post-conviction relief in February 2015, claiming ineffective use of counsel in his trial and appeal.
The ruling says Tucker specifically claimed his trial counsel erred in allowing evidence of prior crimes of dishonesty to be admitted into evidence at trial. Tucker argued his attorney was ineffective in not requiring the court to do the balancing test utilized in State v. Axiotis, which established a framework for the court to balance the probative and prejudicial nature of a prior offense to determine admissibility. The Iowa Supreme Court in 2011 overruled Axiotis and held prior convictions involving dishonesty or false statements are automatically admissible for impeachment purposes.
The ruling says for Tucker to prevail on his ineffective assistance of counsel claim he was required to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that counsel failed to perform an essential duty and prejudice resulted.
The ruling says Tucker made a decision to take the stand on his own behalf in consultation with trial counsel. The ruling says counsel made the strategic decision to elicit information regarding Tucker's conviction for identity theft as part of direct examination. The ruling says the strategy is frequently employed by counsel to "soften the blow" of negative information that counsel anticipates opposing counsel will highlight during cross examination.
"The exchange was short, pointed, and in the middle of the Applicant's direct examination," the ruling says. "Considering the length of the trial, the number of witnesses called by the State, the DNA evidence of the victim's blood on the Applicant's coat, shoes and jeans, the Court cannot find that defense counsel failed to perform an essential duty or that prejudice attached."
The ruling states a defendant is not entitled to perfect representation. They are entitled to representation within the range of normal competency. The ruling adds a forgery charge was not even mentioned, even though Iowa law would have allowed admission at trial.
Bert continues in the ruling that in Tucker's initial appeal of the conviction, he alleged the evidence was insufficient to support the murder conviction. The Court of Appeals found overwhelming evidence supported the jury's finding. They also found the circumstance of the case provided ample evidence for a jury to find Tucker acted deliberately and with a fixed purpose or design to commit murder.
"This Court agrees," the ruling says. "Considering the facts and circumstances, trial counsel acted reasonably when, on direct examination, he elicited testimony from the Applicant regarding Applicant's prior conviction for identity theft. Trial counsel was not ineffective."
Tucker also argued trial counsel should have anticipated the Iowa Supreme Court would overturn the Axiotis decision. The ruling found trial counsel did not have a duty to predict a change in law.
A Clinton County jury in November 2010 convicted Tucker, 23 at the time, of violently beating Herman to death late Dec. 15, 2009 in a possibly sexually motivated attack, breaking her jaw and slashing her throat before dousing her body with alcohol and starting a fire in her Bluff Apartments residence. Two-year-old Cyrus died of smoke inhalation as he lay on the apartment’s couch, where Herman had left him sleeping.
