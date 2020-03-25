MARCH 27
• The Knights of Columbus fish fry has been canceled.
MARCH 30
• Ohnward Bancshares’ economic summit has been canceled. Following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohnward Bancshares decided to cancel the event to avoid putting attendees, team members and speaker William A. Strauss at risk of contracting COVID19.
MARCH 31
• Peace Soup at Prince of Peace Parish Hall has been cancelled.
APRIL 1
• The Census Day events from 2–7 p.m. at the Ericksen Community Center, Saint Paul Lutheran Church and the Lyons Branch Library have been canceled. The city encourages all residents to complete the 2020 Census, as an accurate count is essential to receive funding for things such as health care, education, emergency services and more. For more information, visit 2020Census.gov
APRIL 3
• The Knights of Columbus fish fry has been canceled.
• Northeast High School’s spring play has been canceled.
APRIL 4
• The Ostomy Education Day at MercyOne is cancelled.
• The Make A Wish fundraiser set for April 4 is postponed until June 13.
• The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee is canceled.
• Northeast High School’s spring play has been canceled.
APRIL 13
• The Associates meeting at The Canticle has been cancelled.
APRIL 14
• The Anti-Human Trafficking meeting at The Canticle is cancelled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.