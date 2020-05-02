CLINTON — An updated emergency proclamation released by city officials Thursday includes the immediate reopening of a portion of Clinton City Hall and a return to in-person council meetings in June.
The City of Clinton finance department was open effective Friday, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion ordered in his updated emergency proclamation. Customers are to adhere to social distancing guidelines. They are also reminded that payments also can be made online or placed in the dropbox across from city hall. The proclamation says the second floor of city hall and corresponding offices will remain closed.
The proclamation says bid openings will occur starting May 1 in the city hall council chambers with social distancing guidelines to be adhered to until further notice.
The proclamation states that beginning Monday, the fitness center at the Ericksen Community Center will open. However, the fitness area capacity will be limited and members must call to schedule a workout time. Customers are to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The Ericksen Community Center’s administrative offices will also reopen to the public Monday. Eagle Point Lodge and Ericksen Community Center reservations are cancelled through May 15. Refunds will be issued.
The library will offer curbside service beginning Monday. The Municipal Transit Administration route schedule reductions that began April 6 will continue until further notice.
The updated proclamation says City Council meetings and board and commission meetings will be open to the public starting June 9. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to until further notice.
The proclamation says to receive a building permit, customers are to call 563-244-3360 or email bns@cityofclintoniowa.us. Permit applications may also be dropped in the Building and Neighborhood Services dropbox at Central Fire Station. Rental inspections are starting to be scheduled after May 15. Outdoor and open air building inspections or indoor video building inspections are being scheduled. The office is closed to foot traffic through May 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.