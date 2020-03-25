CLINTON — While many small business operations have been impacted by the need to slow down the spread of coronavirus, manufacturers that play a major role in filling out needed inventory for supply chains are continuing to push out product.
“For us, we are still running our units,” Megan Borchers, LyondellBasell’s public relations representative, told the Clinton Herald. “The Department of Homeland Security has designated the U.S. chemistry industry as essential and, for a lot of our plants, we are pretty critical to the medical field. For Clinton, a lot of their products that come out are packaging for food.”
Borchers says it is critical for LyondellBasell in Clinton to continue operating at a high level in the supply chain so that people can feed their families. At the same time, she says the company is taking the necessary precautions to do its part in mitigating the virus.
One way the company is doing that is by sending non-essential employees to their homes and allowing them to work remotely. Additionally, Borchers says, the company is following federal guidelines, such as practicing social distancing. Additional work to ensure the workspace is clean also is underway.
Over at Clinton’s Nestlè Purina PetCare plant, Roger Brecht, Purina factory manager, says he understands the vital role they play in pet owners’ lives, and that during this crisis that role is even greater.
“We also have a commitment to pets and pet owners,” Brecht said in a statement. “Our products are a critical resource, and now more than ever, pet owners depend on us to provide quality, nutritious, complete-and-balanced foods for their pets. Our amazing team here in Clinton is working to make sure that pets continue to have nutritious pet food in their bowls in the weeks and months ahead.”
Brecht said they are also making sure their workers are safe while they do their jobs. He mentioned they have implemented increased cleaning frequencies, minimized meetings and are practicing social distancing.
