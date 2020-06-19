DEWITT — This year’s Clinton County Fair will look much different than its predecessors, but it will happen.
Clinton County Fair Manager Mary Stevenson said the fair’s format will be abbreviated.
The Iowa State Extension and Outreach Office will host its typical livestock shows throughout the week during the day. Stevenson said that portion of the fair will remain consistent.
However, other events that Clinton County Fair fair-goers are used to will be sparse.
“The Extension will basically have the fairgrounds until 5 p.m.,” Stevenson said. “We are trying to keep the crowd to a minimum during their time.”
After 5 p.m., several attractions will be available to the public including mini golf from 5-8 p.m. in the commercial exhibits building.
Daytime events that will not happen this year include the creative arts show, Master Gardeners’ flower show, vegetable contest, commercial exhibitors, Antiques and Uniques Appraisal Show, Bill Reilly Talent Show, carnival, the annual Clinton County Supervisors meeting from the fair, queen contest, and the swine farrowing display.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday night grandstand entertainment is still planned to go on as usual. Friday night the East Central Iowa Pullers Association will host a tractor pull at 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. Saturday night will be the fantasy truck pulls, and then Sunday afternoon the Iowa Viola Boyz will put on its annual demolition derby. That event will begin around 3 p.m.
“We are going to tape off the bleachers every 18 inches or so to indicate seats,” Stevenson said of the evening events. “That way people can use that as a guideline to social distance.”
Admission to the fair will be free during the day. Daily admission will be $10 after 4 p.m. for ages 10 and up. Season passes will be $20 again, Stevenson said.
Stevenson admitted the decision to abbreviate the goings-on was difficult.
She and the fair board have, for the past month, worked in tandem with the ISU Extension Office to organize the fair’s format. Stevenson said she’s happy to put the difficult decisions behind her.
“I am just ready to move forward and get on with it,” she said. “I’m glad we have made some decisions. Hopefully people will support those decisions.”
The Clinton County Fair Board does not cast votes. Instead of casting votes, Stevenson said she gauges opinions and, as a group, they work issues out in conversation.
“We can be pretty informal,” Stevenson said. “We basically ask (the board) if they are OK with something and we talk about it.”
Stevenson answers to the board. The Clinton County Fair Board has 14 members: President Dan Wagener, Vice President Mike Goodall, Treasurer Bob Gannon, Megan Burke, Dan Burzlaff, Mike Conard, Jackie Crowley, Chris Goldensoph, Jason Kuehn, Sharon Leonard, Chris McCulloh, Dab Paysen, Travis Schroeder and Hunter Wagener.
