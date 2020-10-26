CLINTON — Clinton County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is above 11%, County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said Monday.
Cullen reported to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday morning that the county had 83 new cases since her last report, which was on Thursday.
Last Thursday, the county had 316 active cases and now has 372 active cases, Cullen said. She added that while the county’s hospitalizations remained at 10, the region’s hospitalizations jumped from 100 last Thursday to 126.
Cullen added there are currently 24% of beds available and 72% of ventilators available in the region. The number of hospitalizations should still be monitored, she believes.
“Mostly that same older population, 61 and above, 80 and above, that are being hospitalized,” Cullen said. “But occasionally we get some 40-some, 50-some-year-old that is hospitalized. We have not had any increases in deaths over the weekend since I last reported at 26. So that is good.”
Cullen said the 14-day positivity rate is up to 11.1%, an increase from Thursday when the rate was 8.9%. The positivity rate is up to 19% for the schools in Jackson County, Cullen said. The increase is happening in part because new testing is available in the county, Cullen said.
“We do have new rapid machines and so therefore, our testing is going up right now,” Cullen said. “Which some of that increase in our testing is making more positives.”
The data also shows that the virus is widespread right now and residents need to be careful, Cullen said. She intended to send an email Monday afternoon to local schools informing them the positivity rate is increasing and urging them to be diligent with safety measures and mitigation methods within schools.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker is concerned about polling locations next week with the case increase in the county. The county has masks, gloves, shields and other barriers between voters and precinct election officials, Van Lancker said. They will also disinfect as much as they can, he added.
“I’m still encouraging people to come in and vote at the administration building where there’s no lines really,” Van Lancker said. “Because I know there’s going to be lines in a couple of our places.”
Cullen believes the county is doing the best it can to prepare for voting on Election Day on Nov. 3. She suggested Van Lancker send a press release stating the numbers are going up and there is still time to vote with no lines at the administration building.
“I would think, at your polling places, watching that 6 foot distancing,“ Cullen said. “And I know that’s difficult, especially if we get some weather that’s not the greatest. But just making sure they try to keep them spaced out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.