ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District has suspended the collection of day-use fees until Oct. 1. These suspended fees apply to all open recreation areas within the district.
This includes recreation areas at Saylorville Lake, Lake Red Rock, Coralville Lake and those located along the Mississippi River between Potosi, Wisconsin and Saverton, Missouri.
For those who have previously purchased annual passes for the year, the Corps intends to extend the expiration date of annual passes effected by the closures and user fee suspensions. The length of the extension will depend on the duration of the suspension and will be determined at a later date.
Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state and federal authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control, will be in place at all open day-use areas. If these restrictions are not followed, recreation areas are subject to close again.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the district website or contact specific lake or river projects before traveling to learn what areas are open. For more information about Rock Island District recreation areas visit https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/.
