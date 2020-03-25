CLINTON — Here is a listing of Clinton County offices' protocol in light of coronavirus concerns:
Assessor’s Office (563) 244-0571
All parcel and sales information can be found on the website http://clinton.iowaassessors.com/ as well as individuals can call or email the office to discuss all parcel information questions.
All Homestead and BPTC Credit applications can be found on the website under “Additional Information” and they can be mailed or emailed into the office.
Auditor’s Office (563-244-0568)
Information about voter registration and how to request an absentee ballot for the June 2 Primary Election can be found at www.clintoncountyelections.com
An absentee request form may also be requested by calling the Auditor’s Office.
Candidate filing for the Primary and General Election can be done by appointment.
Election-related updates can be found on the website mentioned above and on the Clinton County Elections Facebook and Twitter pages.
Engineer’s Department (563-244-0564)
Various permits can be found the Clinton County website at clintoncounty-ia.gov including permits for dust control, driveway entrances, moving permits, work in the right-of-way and tile permits.
Mental Health (563-244-0563) and Community Assistance (563-244-0576)
Residents are encouraged to call for a phone interview to apply for services. The department will also mail/fax or email applications and decisions to individuals needing assistance. Applications may also be found on the Clinton County website.
Protective Payee clients will have checks mailed to them beginning Wednesday, March 18, to decrease foot traffic.
Planning and Zoning (563-659-8149)
All planning and zoning applications (Zoning permit, subdivision applications, special exception use permits, variance applications, floodplain development permits) are available on the Clinton County website under the zoning department. Residents can print off a permit and mail it into the DeWitt office with a check for the fee. Zoning staff will review it and make contact with the applicant. The mailing address is: 226 11th St.; DeWitt, IA 52742.
Septic and well permits can be conducted by mail: Clinton County Health Department; 226 11th St.; DeWitt, IA 52742.
Sheriff’s Office (563-242-9211)
Civil papers can be delivered via US Mail, fax or email. Payments may be made by credit card via the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office website through the Clinton County website.
Persons needing to register for the Sex Offender Registry may call to make an appointment.
Fingerprinting will be suspended until the building is open to the public.
Persons applying for a gun permit may call to make an appointment.
Criminal complaints may be received through a phone call to the Sheriff’s Office.
Treasurer’s Office (563-244-0573)
Residents may take care of various matters through the mail, including vehicle registrations and registration renewal, motor vehicle titling, paying property taxes and tax sale certificate redemptions.
These tasks may also be completed through the internet (visit the Clinton County website for more details): Vehicle registration and registration renewal, tax sale certificate redemption and pay property taxes and research tax amounts due.
Property tax payments and vehicle registration renewal may also be paid by telephone with a valid debit/credit card only during the time the building is closed to the public.
