CLINTON — Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen enacted several changes over the past two weeks affecting the Seventh Judicial District’s court process.
Larson submitted multiple orders from March 12-17, implementing changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The changes are in effect for Iowa’s 100 courthouses and the Seventh Judicial District, which is composed of Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
An order filed March 17 orders any criminal trial that is not already in progress and is scheduled to begin before April 20 should be continued and reset after April 20. The order includes both jury and non-jury trials. The order says if a trial is reset because of the COVID-19 outbreak where a speedy trial has not been waived, the 90-day deadline and one year deadline will be restarted with April 20 as day one.
The order continues that through April 20, district courts may allow any party of a felony or misdemeanor sentencing hearing to appear by videoconference or telephone with the party’s consent. The order also says that through April 20, magistrates and other judicial officers may conduct initial appearances by videoconference or telephone. A defendant may waive initial appearance by executing a written waiver providing the information that the defendant is entitled to receive at the initial appearance.
The court system is permitting a number of things to be done, with items able to be filed electronically,” Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said. “They changed appearance requirements. Hearings can be done telephonically and electronically.”
The order says that to facilitate sentencing without personal presence of the defendant in the courtroom, presentence investigation reports may be shared with defendants in advance of sentencing, subject to reasonable safeguards through April 20, notwithstanding Iowa Code section 901.4. The 45-day speedy indictment deadline is extended to 60 days. The order also states judicial officers are encouraged to consider pretrial release options. Wolf said citations are being considered instead of arresting a subject.
A March 14 order states all civil jury trials that had not begun March 13 and were scheduled to begin before May 4 should be continued to a date determined at a future time. The March 17 order states all civil non-jury trials and other hearings set to commence before May 4 are to be continued to a date no earlier than May 4. The order says they can be conducted by telephone at the discretion of the district court.
