CLINTON — Clinton County officials are looking at steps that need to be taken before the Clinton County Courthouse and Clinton County Law Center are reopened to the public.
Clinton County intends to open the Clinton County Law Center and the Clinton County Courthouse to the public June 15 if security installations are in place, Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said Monday. The timeline lines up with the intent to open the administration building to the public June 15.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said even if the court system is not running at full capacity, there would be benefits for the courthouse to open when feasible. Wolf noted District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor informed Wolf that court administration is set up around the clock with a GoToMeeting website that can be used any time. Wolf added that Chief Judge Marlita Greve does not want to see a backlog in some of the cases. Wolf believes the courthouse being open to the public could help prevent a backlog, especially with defendants who don’t have access to a computer or phone.
“If we opened it up it would still facilitate the movement of the cases even if the courts aren’t seeing us in person,” Wolf said. “We can do some GoToMeeting. I can put them somewhere in a place where we can set up a computer for them to participate in the GoToMeeting to the judges at their homes. I think it would help move our case logs along.“
Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said he is comfortable with reopening as soon as County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson gets shields put in place by the scanning machines for courthouse security staff. He added that staff members in the sheriff’s office have pass-thru windows and are pretty well protected.
Johnson on Thursday was told the shields were expected to arrive in seven to 10 days from that date. Wolf said glass is already installed in the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.
Lincoln clarified when the Sheriff’s Office does open up the office area, it does not necessarily mean they are changing any restrictions on who is coming to the jail.
“People will be able to come into the lobby and use the visitation kiosks,” Lincoln said. “People will be able to come up and apply for weapons permits and pick up civil papers. But we’re not going to change our jail status at this time.”
The Sheriff’s Office is also looking at how to sanitize kiosks used for visitation. Lincoln said anyone wanting to use a visitation kiosk is required to check in with the jail secretary, who will be able to monitor the number of people coming in to use the kiosks. He added this will allow them to coordinate cleaning kiosks each time they are used.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.