CLINTON — Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen‘s best educated guess is that COVID-19 vaccines will not be available to the general public in Clinton County for at least three months.
Cullen reported Monday that Clinton County Public Health had given out almost 300 of the 400 vaccines it had received. MercyOne received the other 1,000 vaccines allocated to Clinton County, Cullen said. County Public Health is working to keep up with vaccinations and also is planning for phase 1B, which will be huge for essential workers, she said.
The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention recommends individuals 75 years old and older be included in phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, while individuals 65 years old and older be included in phase 1C, Cullen said. This has not yet been approved by the state, Cullen said.
“That was the recommendation that was made by the CDC,“ Cullen said Monday. “It was right before Christmas and as far as I know, the state has not changed their target populations in that 1B. I would think they would but I can’t anticipate for sure they would.”
Cullen anticipates a wait of three weeks to a month before the county starts phase 1B.
Cullen said the county health department is not setting aside the second dose of the vaccine. This is against state guidance, she said.
“The state watches how many we have given in the database,” Cullen said. “We have to put that in within 24 hours and then when it comes time to send that second dose, they will be sending that and it will be labeled ‘booster’. So they are watching that.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. noted multiple community members reached out about the plan for the county to offer public vaccinations and when the vaccinations would start. Irwin believes everyone is ”in the same boat,” without much information available on when vaccines will be available to the public.
Supervisor Dan Srp noted the county will have employees interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccination at some point. He questioned whether they should schedule the vaccine in tiers or waves so everyone is not vaccinated at the same time if employees would need a day off after receiving the vaccination.
Srp supports the county sending out a press release to keep the citizens’ timeline on vaccine distribution realistic.
Cullen stressed Clinton County is currently working with direct care health workers to ensure front line workers receive the vaccination. She stated the date the vaccine will be available for the general public is determined by allocations and how fast vaccines come into the state and Clinton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.